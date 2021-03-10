Humane Society opens Pet Kōkua Outreach Center in west Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) celebrated the opening of the Pet Kōkua Outreach Center in Waipahu on Wednesday, March 10, with a traditional Hawaiian blessing.

The satellite location is designed to improve access to certain services and is located inside the Filipino Community Center.

An HHS official said, the new facility will greatly improve access to central, north and west Oahu residents.

“We know that for many of members of our community, distance to Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus is a large obstacle to accessing our services. Travel times can take up to three hours round-trip on public transportation. We’re thrilled that this new outreach center significantly improves access to our services for residents in Central, North and West Oʻahu.” Suzy Tam, Manager of Community Outreach and Partnerships at Hawaiian Humane

The Pet Kōkua Outreach Center offers Pet Food Bank services, information on reduced or free spay and neuter facilities and other support to pet owners.

File – Hawaiian Humane Society celebrating the opening of the Pet Kōkua Outreach Center in Waipahu, Hawaii, March 10, 2021. (Hawaiian Humane Society photo)

The HHS Pet Kōkua program encompasses the Waipahu outreach center and offers many vital services such as prevention of owner surrender, animal cruelty, neglect and pet overpopulation.

The Pet Kōkua program also provides assistance to those in need and distributed 50,000 pounds of pet food between March, 2020, and February, 2021.

The Pet Kōkua Outreach Center in Waipahu is open Sundays through Thursdays.

