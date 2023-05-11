HONOLULU (KHON2) — There a lot of loved pets and unwanted pets on Oʻahu. But there are not a whole lot of resources for pet caretakers and pet families.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is inviting residents to the grand opening of their long-awaited location in the West Oʻahu area.

Residents can celebrate the grand opening of the Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A photo shows portions of the campus for the new location for Hawaiian Humane Society Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili, Hawai’i on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaiian Humane Society)

The Humane Society said that this event is the culmination of more than a decade of research, planning, fundraising and construction, which produced this $30 million community resource center.

The property is set on a comfortable five-acre lot which was generously donated by D.R. Horton Hawaiʻi. It features a 27,000-square-foot “new generation” shelter designed to optimize the behavioral, medical and socialization needs of more than 10,000 animals each year and the people who visit them.

The family-friendly grand opening event will include a traditional Hawaiian blessing, community tables to learn more about our partners and pet-friendly resources, a keiki interactive area, food trucks, music and much more.

“The Hawaiian Humane Society has always provided services island-wide, but this expansion – the single largest in Hawaiian Humane history – will drastically increase resource accessibility for central and west Oʻahu residents, support collaboration with new stakeholders and create better outcomes for animals in need,“ said Hawaiian Humane President and CEO Anna Neubauer.

“Two of every three West Oʻahu households report owning a pet, which is the highest percentage on the island. The Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili will provide essential programs and services including spay/neuter, education, outreach, rescue response and adoptions to an estimated 17,000 individuals annually,” said Neubauer.

“Unlike our Mōʻiliʻili campus, which has had to evolve to support the growing diversity of our work within a limited footprint, here we had the chance to create a unified entry with all of our services in a centralized place while incorporating Socially Conscious Sheltering best practices to provide animals with the best possible care,” concluded Neubauer.

The resource center was designed by Pacific Asia Design Group in consultation with animal care facility and design architecture experts, Animal Arts. It was constructed by Allied Builders.

According to the Humane Society, the Kosasa Family Campus implements innovative design features in accordance with shelter best practices to minimize stress and the risk of disease transmission for the animals in their care.

These often include soft-close kennels; open-air circulation; individual drainage for kennels and play yards; and larger, dedicated spaces for animal enrichment and exercise.

Residents are advised that the Kosasa Family Campus will not be open to the public until after the grand opening date.

After the grand opening, there will be phased launch of services, with pet adoptions being offered Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekly. They will continue to operate their Pet Food Bank, which is Hawaiian Humane’s free temporary pet food assistance program that is offered to those experiencing food insecurity. This is hosted every Sunday and Wednesday.

Admissions services through the Kosasa Family Campus’ Ginny Tiu Pet Kōkua Resource Center, including lost and found, animal admissions and additional services[AN1][BS2], will be offered to the public later in the summer of 2023.

The Kosasa Family Campus’ Ginny Tiu Community Spay/Neuter Center also will open a few weels after the grand opening, according to the Humane Socity.

Residents are encouraged to continue visiting our Mōʻiliʻili campus if they are seeking animal support services and spay/neuter services during until the new campus opens.

Additionally, the Kosasa Family Campus’s community dog park will open to the public later in 2023 to allow grass and vegetation to mature.