Humane Society offers free pet microchips at “Saber Pause for Paws” event this weekend

If you need to get your pet microchipped, you can do so for free this weekend. The Hawaiian Humane Society will be offering free microchips at its “Saber Pause for Paws” event at Campbell High School. You’ll have to get there early. It’ll only be available to the first 100 pets.

The event is this Saturday, February 22nd, from 2:30 to 7:30 pm. Last month, the Honolulu City Council passed a bill that requires all pets to be microchipped by July 1st.