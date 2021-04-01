Humane Society advises against giving Easter-themed animal gifts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials at the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) are reminding the public not to give live bunnies, chicks and ducklings as gifts while celebrating Easter Sunday.

The animals may seem like a cute surprise, according to HHS, but many of them end up abandoned as the holiday novelty wears off.

Families are warned not to buy animals as Easter props if they can not properly care for them.

“They’re cute as a gift but they grow up and bringing a pet into your home is a responsibility and is a long-term commitment. So we just recommend that you’re ready for it, and if you are that’s great, but if not, consider maybe a stuffed animal instead this year.” Jessica Tronoski, Hawaiian Humane Society communications director

Experts also are reminding pet owners to not feed their dogs or cats candy because it can make the animals extremely sick. Easter lilies are also very dangerous to pets.