Humane Societies urging pet owners to prepare for emergencies as hurricane season begins

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hurricane season is officially underway and while it’s important to prepare for yourself, it’s also important to remember your pets.

Experts say assembling a hurricane preparedness kit for your pets is just as essential as preparing one for yourself.

“You want to have ready-to-go dog bowls, you want to have packaged food for a few days, you want to have any medication that your pet is on, you want to have a leash and a collar ready to go so that you and your pet can evacuate as needed,” said Mirah Horowitz the Kauai Humane Society Executive Director.

All humane societies across the islands work with the state to make emergency shelters pet friendly. If you find yourself having to evacuate to a shelter, there are many other situations to be ready for.

“Another thing to be prepared for is you might have to be separated from your pet for a little bit of time or more, so make sure they are micro-chipped with all your updated information especially your cellphone number,” said Daniel Roselle Director of Community Relations at the Hawaiian Humane Society. “Be sure whatever crate you have for them has a photo of them and it has your information.”

While preparedness is key to keep residents and pets safe, the Kauai Humane Society also offers relief.

“We’re providing food, we’re providing water if needed, bowls, leashes, collars and we also do provide emergency boarding. So just this past March we had some pretty bad flooding and actually a dog owner brought in her dog while they addressed the flooding in their home, they were out for four days and we took care of her dog free of charge and they were able to move back in,” said Horowitz.

The Hawaiian Humane Society has a pet food bank that supplies a months worth of pet food to those in need. You can donate any cat or dog food to the Moiliili campus.

“You can drop it off by our campus up by our admissions. We have a big shed for pet food and we really want closed unopened pet food for dogs and cats. We really really appreciate it,” said Roselle.

