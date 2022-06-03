HONOLULU (KHON2) — Puppies, kittens, and bunnies are all in need of a good home as humane societies across the island are filling up.

The Kauai Humane Society said they not only reached full capacity but are over capacity. The executive director said “we are over capacity and that means we have more than one animal in a cage. It means were using our isolation and sick rooms for holding animals as well.”

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Kauai Humane Society is offering to adopt and transfer an animal to the west coast for $150 to help free up some space — it normally costs $500 to $700. They also have a two-for-one cat and kitten special.

Abandonment and surrendering of pets are a big reason why the humane societies are full, and this is due to people downsizing and moving houses.

Katie Shannon from the Maui Humane Society said finding animal approved housing is “so so difficult and the housing that is allowed to have an animal at is so expensive that it’s really not obtainable for a large part of the population.”

The Hawaii Island Humane Society said a problem they’re facing is not having enough volunteers to give the animals enough attention and care saying “we have the smallest staff of all the humane societies in the state. So, we have just about 20 full time staff operating Hawaii Island Humane Society divided between our two shelters.”

Fostering helps open up space and June happens to be foster month! They said kittens are a good foster pet especially because it is the beginning of kitten season, and they will even give you a free kitten kit.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said “if the kittens you find are too young to be, you know, if they’re not two pounds or two months old, they cannot yet be spayed or neutered. So, they can’t go out for adoption just yet.” Also, they’re an animal among others that don’t need a lot of space to live.

The Kauai Humane Society said if you are living in a place where your landlord does not except pets, they will write a letter to them stating how long the animal will be fostered and what supplies you will be given to foster the pet.

It is also encouraged to let the humane societies know if there is a house open that allows for pets so they can help people who are trying to find a pet friendly home.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Humane societies are holding a foster open house for all animals at the end of the month.