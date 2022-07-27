HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand is celebrating its 48th anniversary in Honolulu on Wednesday, July 27, with an evening of music and magic.

The iconic bar, most popularly known for its original location under the Big Banyan Tree in Waikiki, is one of the world’s longest running LGBTQ+ bars, serving aloha for all who come in.

In 1998, the bar relocated to its current location at the Waikiki Grand Hotel where guests can enjoy award-winning food, handcrafted cocktails, live music and scenic views of Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach. It’s still the longest-running LGBTQ+ bar in Hawaii. Click here to see the menu and happy hour.

Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand is located at the Waikiki Grand Hotel. This year, it’s celebrating 48 years. (Courtesy: Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand)

Tonight, Hula’s is celebrating its 48th anniversary from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. — $15 will get you through the door, plus two premium beverages, delicious catered pupus and a full night of entertainment. Live music will include Johnny the Third and duo Mahi’ai & Kalau, followed by DJ/VJ KSM playing dance music and videos.

“We are so grateful to have made it through the pandemic and proud to ring in this colossal anniversary for an innovative, community icon that is connected not only to the local Honolulu Community but also to the LGBTQ Community worldwide. Hula’s is one of the oldest originally-owned LGBTQ+ bars in the country.” Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand

To secure a table now, click here.

And if you can’t make it, you can still support by getting their commemorative T-shirts here.