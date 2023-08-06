HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Na Hula Festival brought hula and music to Kapiolani Regional Park on Sunday.
The festival included a wide variety of musicians, hula halau and their dancers.
According to event coordinators, the free public event is Hawaii’s longest-running non-competitive hula event.
It brings together several hula halau for performances from dancers of all ages.
The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s Na Hula Festival has been celebrated since 1940.
The festival also took into account accommodations for its guests.
Requests for auxiliary aids or services, accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English, could be made to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at 808-768-3003 or through email at parks@honolulu.gov. up to three days in advance.