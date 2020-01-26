Hula Bowl returns after hiatus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hula Bowl is back after a hiatus.

The last time the Hula Bowl was played was in 2008.

The game is for the top college football athletes.

There will be representatives from professional teams at the event that are keeping an eye out for future players.

Rich Miano, who appears on KHON2’s Cover 2, is the Hula Bowl Executive Director.

The game starts at 5:30 p.m. At Aloha Stadium.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $6 for children.

BACKGROUND

The Hula Bowl was played on Oahu from at Aloha Stadium between 1947 to 1997.

The game was held on Maui at the War Memorial Stadium from 1998 to the most recent game in 2005. After which it was held back on Oahu from 2006 to 2008.