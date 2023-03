HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stretch of beach in the Pupukea area of the North Shore is typically covered in about ten feet of sand. It takes a massive swell to push the sand away and expose certain rocks, which can unveil petroglyphs at the right time.

“It’s kind of crazy that I was able to come down and see the petroglyphs it’s super exciting,” said North Shore resident, Robert Lanfranchi.