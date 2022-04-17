The No. 8 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team won a pair of matches to capture the Husky Invitational Sunday at Alki Beach. The Rainbow Wahine defeated Portland, 4-1, I in the semifinals, before turning back host Washington, 4-1, in the tournament title match.



The Rainbow Wahine improved to 22-14 on the season after winning four of five matches over the weekend. It’s the second straight year the BeachBows claimed the tournament after sweeping through the same competition last season.



After Saturday’s round-robin action, he BeachBows earned the top seed in Sunday’s championship bracket and met Portland in the first semifinal match of the day. UH won four of five courts in a dual match that had little suspense. After seeing an eight-match win streak halted yesterday, the duo of Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle took their frustrations out on the Pilots’ Grace Zilbert and Charity Bradley with a 21-17, 21-6 thrashing at the top of the order.



The win over Portland sent UH into the tourney finals where they met Washington, a 3-2 winner over Oregon in the other semifinal. The ‘Bows had revenge on their mind as the teams met less than 24 hours after the Huskies 3-2 upset win over UH. Washington took the first point of the dual, but after that it was all ‘Bows as they won the remaining four courts in straight-set fashion. The clinching point came at the No. 5 court where Ilihia Huddleston and Riley Wagoner upended Emma Calle and Kyra Petersen, 21-18, 22-20. It capped a perfect 5-0 weekend for the pair of Huddleston and Wagoner.



UH will have a bye this week before gearing up for the 2022 Big West Tournament hosted by Cal Poly, April 29-30. The ‘Bows seek their first conference title since 2018 and with it an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.





Hawai’i 4, Portland 1

1. Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) def. Zilbert/Bradley (UP) 21-17, 21-6

2. Noelani Helm/Taylor Helle (UP) def. Megan Widener / Sarah Penner (UH) 15-21, 21-16, 15-8

3. Jaime Santer / Kylin Loker (UH) def. Sophie Lee/Sarah Strong (UP) 21-11, 19-21. 15-7

4. Anna Maidment / Sofia Russo (UH) def. Keilani Mumolo/Annika Stammberg (UP) 21-17, 21-15

5. Huddleston/Wagoner (UH) def. Lia Hawken/Kendall Nolan (UP) 21-10, 21-12

Order of finish: 1, 5, 4*, 2, 3



Hawai’i 4, Washington 1

1. Glagau/Van Sickle (UH) def. Loreen/Robinson (UW) 21-19, 24-22

2. Scarlett Dahl/Paloma Bowman (UW) def. Penner/Widener (UH) 21-16, 21-10

3. Loker/Santer (UH) def. Olivia Mikkelsen/Audra Wilmes 21-14, 21-13

4. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Ashley Shook/Hannah Yerex (UW) 21-15, 21-18

5. Huddleston/Wagoner (UH) def. Calle/Petersen (UW) 21-18, 22-20

Order of finish: 2, 3, 4, 5*, 1