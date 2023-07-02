HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge is in Hawaii to discuss a top issue for many in Hawaii: the lack of affordable housing.

Federal funding from HUD has helped construct low-income housing projects, with more expected to break ground later this year.

One of Secretary Fudge’s first stops was the recently built affordable apartment building Hale Kewalo in the heart of the Ala Moana area.

The apartment building is reserved for people who earn between 30% and 60% of the average median income. The rent price for a one-bedroom apartment is $650.

Fudge said at least $13 million in HUD money went into the building of the property.

Fudge said, “Until we build more affordable housing, we cannot solve this problem. People can’t afford to work if they can’t afford to live.”

Housing Developer Stanford Carr said this is the first time he met with a HUD secretary in his many years in the business. He said this is a promising sign of more developments to come; he notes Hawaii has unique challenges that have made it difficult to fill its housing needs.

Carr said, “Being the most isolated islands in the world, sometimes the freight costs more than the materials itself and logistically we need to order materials so far in advance, so we have our work cut out for us.”

Carr said he is working with the state’s Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to build a 23-story high-rise with a commercial ground floor for DHHL beneficiaries on the site where the old Bowl-O-Drome sits.

Carr said, “In September, we’re breaking with the first Department of Hawaiian Home Lands high-rise rental, next to Stadium Park in Moiliili, redevelopment of the old Bowl-O-Drome.”

Carr is working with HUD on the financing for the project.

“The President — through his rescue plan, through his infrastructure plan, through the inflation reduction act — has put millions and millions, not just in Hawaii but across the country,” Fudge said. “So, right now, states have more resources than they’ve ever had, and we have to use them, and we have to use them quickly.”

Fudge is scheduled to continue to meet with state leaders and Hawaii’s congressional delegation to discuss issues involving homelessness and affordable housing needs.