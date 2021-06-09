HTA urges visitors to consider other travel options as statewide car rental shortage continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s car rental shortage is showing no signs of improvement, but the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) says there are other ways to explore the islands.

According to the HTA, the state’s car rental fleet has decreased by more than 40-percent since the start of the pandemic.

In response to this, the agency has put together a list of alternate transportation options on different islands. Options include the bus, taxi, shuttle and ride-share companies and encourage travelers to consider booking their rental first before making other travel arrangements.

Additionally, Kauai is set to launch a shuttle service from Lihue airport to various resort areas. This starts in July.