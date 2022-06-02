HONOLULU (KHON2) — Changes are in the works for Hawaii’s visitor industry as the Hawaii Tourism Authority has hired a new company to promote tourism from the mainland.

HTA just announced that it has awarded the contract to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau held the contract for many years.

In a statement, HTA said the services for the new contract include support for Hawaii’s travel website, app, and social media channels. HVCB’s contract ends on June 29th.

“We understand there remains a process in place, and we will follow HTA’s lead in the days

ahead to preserve the integrity of that process,” CNHA said in a statement.

KHON2’s parent company Nexstar Media Inc. is a subcontractor of CNHA.