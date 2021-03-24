HTA: Hawaii vacation rentals performed better than hotels in February

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) Vacation Rental Performance Report for February, 2021, showed that more people in Hawaii chose to stay in vacation rentals than hotels last month.

The HTA says vacation rental occupancy was just under 50% while hotels were about 30% occupied in February.

The average room rate for vacation rentals was $242 and there were nearly 200,000 fewer rooms available compared to February, 2020.

Hotels had an average daily room rate of $259, according to the HTA.

Click here to review the full Hawaii Vacation Rental Performance Report for February, 2021.

