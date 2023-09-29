HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority will be holding its 2023 Hawaii Tourism Conference on Monday, Oct. 2 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

HTA said the focus will be on the ongoing efforts to shape Hawaii’s regenerative tourism future, stimulating meaningful travel demand to the Hawaiian Islands in the wake of the Maui wildfires while prioritizing the well-being of our people, places and culture.

Joining KHON2 News in studio is HTA interim president and CEO Daniel Nahoopii.

Amongst the thing that Nahoopii will be discussing include the pushback from residents in west Maui over the phased reopening and the tightrope that we’re walking in trying to keep the economy going while most importantly being mindful of a very much still grieving community.

part of that is what regenerative tourism is. Have we seen examples of that working here in the islands?

traveling with a knowledge and connection to the place you’re visitng is more fulfilling…How do you promote that to visitors?

what can we expect from the conference next week?

You can click here to register.

The Hawaii Tourism Conference is Monday, Oct. 2 and Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Hawaii Convention Center.