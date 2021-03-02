HSTA to urge BOE not to renew Superintendent Kishimoto’s contract

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) has unanimously voted to ask the Board of Education (BOE) not to renew Superintendent Christina Kishimoto’s contract.

The announcement comes after news of the possible reopening of in-person learning after spring break.

In a news conference held on Tuesday, HSTA President Corey Rosenlee detailed the teachers association’s position on whether the Hawaii Board of Education should retain the state superintendent.

“We think its time to look for a new superintendent.” Rosenlee explained.

HSTA says its board of directors took a ‘no confidence’ vote on the superintendent in August of 2020 after repeated disagreements over leadership decisions and ways to safely reopen schools.

“Superintendent Kishimoto has shown her unwillingness to respect and honor her legal obligation to engage in consultation and bargaining with our teachers and HSTA,” Rosenlee shared.

The HSTA president emphasized frustrations from some teachers and within the association regarding decisions made by Kishimoto.

“During the pandemic, the HSTA has had a counteract the superintendent’s decisions, several times, including her refusal to enforce the use of face masks and social distancing until she was instructed to do so by the BOE.” Rosenlee said.