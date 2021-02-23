HSTA to offer virtual office hours for new educators

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association will be hosting a series of online seminars for new educators on a variety of topics.

Topics include how to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, financial planning for new parents, understanding salary placements, student debt, and more.

The first session is scheduled for March 2.

A link for each session will be sent once the participant registers for that seminar.

Click here to see the schedule of events.

