HSTA says Ige proposing pay cut for teachers, first responders, and nurses

The Hawaii State Teacher’s Union says it has received notice from Governor David Ige’s office, alerting them about a possible 20% pay cut.
According to a letter sent to teachers Tuesday night, the pay cut would impact most public workers and could happen as early as May 1st.
The HSTA also said that Governor Ige’s plan would include a 10% pay cut for first responders including firefighters, EMT’s, nurses, and police.
The union also said that the Governor’s human resources and budget directors say the cuts are meant to prevent an economic collapse amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Ige’s office has not yet returned a request for comment.