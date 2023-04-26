HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi State Teachers’ Association has been in a contract negotiation, and it has announced that they now have an outcome.

On Wednesday, April 26, teachers gathered to embark on a momentous vote, whether to ratify a new four-year contract.

HSTA President Osa Tui, Jr. said, “HSTA thanks bargaining unit members who came out today to ratify a new four-year contract which will help to recruit and retain teachers and give further stability for our keiki to have highly qualified teachers in their classrooms.”

According to the HSTA, the contract was approved by 92% of the teachers who voted.

“For the first time since 2017, members voted in person at 31 polling sites across the state,” said HSTA Officials.

“Mahalo to Gov. Green, Superintendent Hayashi and the Board of Education for sitting with us at the bargaining table for the past few months to be able to bring this agreement to our members,” said Tui.



“In addition to the improvements to compensation and working conditions we’ve been able to make through this new contract, we also send mahalo to our legislators, governor, and lieutenant governor as we make progress at the Legislature on important items such as teacher housing, public preschool, and teacher tax credits,” Tui added.

Chris Facuri is a media production teacher at Aliamanu Middle School. He has been an educator for 35 years and voted in favor of HSTA’s contract.

“This is probably one of the more substantial raises that we’ve had. And it’s good to see that, you know, we’re going in a positive direction. Especially for the senior teachers…at least you got an incentive for them to kind of keep on going and pursue their career,” Facuri said.

Kuulei Arakaki, a McKinley High special education teacher, said, “We need a contract. We need to get our raises. We work super hard…We put in like 60-70 hour weeks, and yeah, we deserve to get a little bit of a pay hike.”

HSTA said that a final tally will be taken on May 4 to account for outstanding absentee ballots that are being mailed in. They indicated that the remaining uncounted ballots are not enough to sway the outcome of the ratification vote.

Governor Josh Green M.D. weighed in on the vote.

“We have a deep appreciation for Hawaiʻi’s teachers, and this contract was meant to demonstrate that. By raising starting salaries to $50,000, we hope more of Hawaiʻi’s young men and women will aspire to become teachers,” said Governor Green.



“Higher salaries and bonuses for veteran teachers will also improve teacher retention and reduce teacher shortages. Good public education remains one of our top priorities,” added Gov. Green.