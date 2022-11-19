HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i State Numismatic Association 57th Free Coin Show is underway at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu.

This year’s event is free and includes hourly prize drawings for those in attendance.

There will be over 40 Hawai’i and U.S. Mainland coin and stamp dealers available, and they will be buying and selling.

Here are three Hawaiian Royal Orders, real treasures from Hawai’i’s past at the 57th Coin Show in Honolulu HI, Nov. 18-20, 2022. (Photo/Hawai’i State Numismatic Association 57th Coin Show)

This is a history of those royal orders at the 57th Coin Show in Honolulu HI, Nov. 18-20, 2022. (Photo/Hawai’i State Numismatic Association 57th Coin Show)

This is one of seven available 1934 D/D Buffalo Nickels with a repunched Denver mintmark at the 57th Coin Show in Honolulu HI, Nov. 18-20, 2022. (Photo/ Hawai’i State Numismatic Association 57th Coin Show)

This is one of the treasures available for auction at the 57th Coin Show in Honolulu HI, Nov. 18-20, 2022. (Photo/ Hawai’i State Numismatic Association 57th Coin Show)

The show is a three-day event at the Convention Center in the Maui Room [#316]. Friday, Nov. 18 was from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. And, Sunday, Nov. 20 will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.