HPU esports player takes talents beyond the computer screen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific University is giving away $18,000 worth of scholarships through their month-long esports tournament. The League of Legends portion of the tournament started Friday night.

For some of the players, it’s not just about video games.

When Noah Dods isn’t practicing on his game strategy, he’s on the sidelines “shout-casting” esports matches.

As a shoutcaster, you need storytelling skills and energy. That’s two things Dods doesn’t lack as he takes over both the play-by-play and color commentating for many HPU esports matches.

The HPU freshman says bringing life to the competition is his favorite part about his shoutcasting role and it might be something he pursues as a career.