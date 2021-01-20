HPU athletic director to serve as Mayor Blangiardi’s chief of staff

File – Hawaii Pacific University announced on Wednesday, Jan. 20, that Athletic Director Sam Moku will be leaving the school to serve as chief of staff in Mayor Blangiardi’s administration at the end of January, 2021. (Hawaii Pacific University)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 20, that Athletic Director Sam Moku will be leaving the University to become the chief of staff for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration.

Moku is scheduled to depart from HPU at the end of January, 2021. HPU President John Gotanda said, Moku deserves credit for opening doors and building bridges for the school.

“Sam has been instrumental in opening doors and building bridges for HPU as we have made our move to become a vibrant, urban campus, serving our community and state from our downtown Honolulu location. While we will miss Sam greatly, we look forward to working with him and Mayor Blangiardi in new and exciting ways in our mutual service to our city and county.” HPU President John Gotanda

Moku joined HPU in 2013 and led the University’s government relations before becoming executive director of the athletics program. Mayor Blangiardi said, he is proud to have a passionate problem solver on his team.