A group of runners train for the 2022 Great Aloha Run in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Hawai’i Pacific Health Great Aloha Run)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Pacific Health Great Aloha Run is working with Mid-Pacific Road Runners Club to provide training workshops for potential participants beginning this month.

The workshops will provide training, running instruction and fitness programs to anyone who wants to participate in the 8.15-mile race known as the Great Aloha Run.

The workshop schedule begins this December and runs through February:

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Registration for the run is required. The race is set to take on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

These Sunday session will include a good morning talk, stretching, goal-setting instruction, small group breakout sessions and social inclusion.