HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Pacific Health will kick-off there 39th annual Great Aloha Run with a two-day day Sport, Health & Fitness Expo.

Beginning Saturday, Feb.18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, Feb.19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be fitness and children’s activities, live demonstrations, prize giveaways, retail shops and exhibits at the Blaisdell Center.

General admission is $8 and $4 for active-duty military and dependents. Admission is free with paying adult for senior citizens ages 65 and older and children ages 12 and under.

The Great Aloha Run was the first largest running event in the country with nearly 12,000 individuals signing up in its inaugural year. Runner’s World Magazine also recognized The Great Aloha Run nationally as on of the top “100 Great Road Races.”

Being Hawaii’s largest participatory race, it has raised more than $16 million for over 150 non-profit health and human service organizations and community groups throughout Hawaii.

The run is traditionally an 8.15 mile foot race that starts at Aloha Tower and finishes at Aloha Stadium. There are also different divisions for experienced runners, age groups, wheelchair and hand-cycle competitors, Sounds of Freedom and those who simply want to walk the course and participate.