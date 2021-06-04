HPD’s Interim Chief Rade Vanic to hold first news conference

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s new interim police chief Rade Vanic is holding his first news conference at 1 p.m. Friday.

Vanic was appointed to the position after a unanimous vote by the Honolulu Police Commission on May 4 during their bi-monthly meeting. He began serving as the acting chief on June 1, following Chief Susan Ballard’s retirement.

“Assistant Chief Rade Vanic is a great choice for HPD’s Interim Chief,” SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu said in a statement. “He has a level temperament to run this department during the search for a new Chief. He knows the challenges of our officers, and he has the respect of SHOPO for assisting in recent negotiations.”

Vanic has 21 years of service and is the assistant chief of the Administrative Bureau.

While it is up to the Commission to make the final pick, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi wants a say in it as well. His preference would be someone from within the Department, but he is staying open-minded.

“I think the Commission has charged itself the responsibility at looking at broadly as possible, and I think honestly for the health and future of our police department and our city, I think at a time like this, we should conduct a search like that,”Blangiardi said. “I’m just hoping that perhaps the best person wins and maybe possibly it’s somebody local or somebody who has come up through the ranks because I do think there is a lot to be gained from that kind of experience.”

In HPD’s job posting, the ideal applicant is described as someone with the “highest degree of personal and professional integrity, moral character and personal stability.”

Applicants must also have at least five years of law enforcement experience. The new chief will be appointed for a 5-year term and make $205,000 annually.

A consulting firm will be hired to help in the search and the Commission has told KHON2 that they will be asking the firm to get a lot of public input.