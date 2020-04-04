HPD works on plan in case detainee has COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is working on a plan in case a detainee is infected or becomes infected with COVID-19.

In response to concerns about housing sick detainees at the Waianae substation, HPD Chief Susan Ballard says they will keep anyone suspected of being sick in the same facility where they were booked in separate cells.

Ballard says she’s working with the mayor’s office to get federal funding to retrofit cellblocks to accommodate infectious detainees.