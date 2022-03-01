HONOLULU (KHON2) — How often do you see someone next to you texting while driving? The Honolulu Police Department is reminding the public you can get ticketed if caught.

According to Michelle Yu with HPD distracted driving is a contributing factor in many car crashes and costs time, money, and, most importantly lives.

In the U.S. more than 3,000 people are killed every year because of distracted driving.

So far HPD has issued 310 citations for texting and driving since Jan. 1 2022. In 2021 HPD issued 4,326 citations and in 2020 HPD issued 5,539 citations.

There are different types of distracted driving, like manual driving distractions, visual driving distractions and cognitive driving distractions.

James Slayter with HPD traffic division said there are some driver safety tips to stay focused while behind the wheel of a car.

Don’t drive impaired.

Don’t speed or drive recklessly.

Focus on the road and avoid distractions.

Wear your seatbelt.

Share the road with pedestrians, riders and other drivers.

Slayter said it is better to book a ride share or have a designated driver if you consume anything that will impact your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

It is also important to not speed or drive recklessly and always drive with aloha.

He said taking your eyes off the road for a fraction of a second can mean the difference between life and death.

Finally, Slayter said to always wear a seatbelt because it’s the law here in Hawaii and it will save you and your passengers’ lives, if needed.