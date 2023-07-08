HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bad drivers beware, the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division has been out in full force issuing citations and arresting drivers from busy intersections to freeways.

And the beefed-up presence seems to be working, with no fatalities reported on Oahu in almost one month.

It was a difficult start to the year, Oahu was averaging five fatalities a month with 25 reported in the first five months of the year. On average, about 50 people die on Oahu’s roads every year.

In 2020, there were 54 traffic deaths on Oahu. The next year in 2021, there were 47 deaths.

In 2022, there were 55, and so far for 2023, the island has seen 27 deaths.

The Traffic Division said they’ve stepped up their patrol and they’ve been busy too.

Since July 1, they’ve arrested 24 excessive speeders on H1, H2 and H3 freeways. Excessive speeding is when a driver goes over 80 mph or more than 30 mph over the posted speed limit.

HPD has also arrested 74 drunk drivers since July 1.

“We have more fatalities so far this year compared to this time the year before, but hopefully with our enforcement and education we can bring down those numbers,” said HPD Traffic Division Maj. Stason Tanaka.

The term “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” refers to the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatal crashes spike nationwide, it’s also when enforcement picks up too.

Halfway through those 100 days, and it’s been the safest time on Oahu’s roads so far with two fatalities reported since Memorial Day.

“The greater the enforcement, the lower the numbers,” explained former Maui Police Traffic Division Commander William Hankins. “There’s always pretty much been a correlation with the higher DUI arrest numbers, the lower the fatality numbers, so if you’re telling me that HPD had 74 DUI arrests so far this month? And there’s been no fatalities? There’s your answer right there, HPD is saving lives by going out there and arresting these people for impaired driving, and those drivers didn’t kill anybody.”

HPD has also stepped up enforcement on freeways, where four arrests were made for racing since July 4th, and they said they’re listening to the public’s complaints.

On notorious hot spot for bad driving behavior is the Lunalilo/Piikoi on-ramp. After numerous complaints of drivers blocking the intersection and cutting other cars off at the last minute, patrol officers decided to do a two day operation and cited 102 drivers and gave 97 warnings.

“You have to wait the whole light to get through that intersection sometimes, because the drivers sit in the intersection and wait,” explained nearby resident Dennis Rademacher who also goes to the post office there almost daily. “It’s really bad and then everybody makes this corner around here, and crosses the solid line to get on the freeway so yeah it’s bad traffic over here and it really needs some enforcement.”

HPD said violations during the two-day operation included blocking the intersection, disregarding the red light, and crossing the solid line.



Residents and safe drivers hope HPD’s presence can be consistent so everyone makes it home safe.

“If it’s not consistently addressed, the problem is going to creep back,” explained Hankins. Do problems move on to other areas? Yeah, I mean, definitely we look at the speeding issue at HPD has, you know, they haven’t on certain spots in the highways over there, and if they’re enforcing a certain area, they’ll just move, they’ll just move and you know, again, it boils down to changing people’s behavior and trying to generate that voluntary compliance.”