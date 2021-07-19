HPD holds news conference on fatal shooting in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department held a news conference on Monday to talk about the fatal shooting in Wahiawa.

The incident happened around 5:14 a.m. Sunday, July 18, at Lakeview Circle in Wahiawa.

According to police, a witness saw the suspect shoot the man when he was sitting in his vehicle. The shooter left the scene in a dark colored vehicle before police arrived.

EMS officials reported that the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old William Spencer.

Police said it appears that the suspect knew the victim. No arrests have been made.