HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police will be conducting impaired driving checkpoints at unannounced times and locations through Halloween.

It’s part of the department’s efforts to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths.

The Dept. of Transportation reports 39 traffic deaths on Oahu as of Aug. 23, compared to 32 for the same time period last year.

As summer comes to an end, HPD wants to remind everyone to drive responsibly and think before getting behind the wheel.