HPD to continue sobriety checkpoints through summer, 4th of July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With summer in full swing, the Honolulu Police Department is reminding everyone to drink responsibly and drive safely.

From July 1 to Aug. 31, police officers will set up impaired driver checkpoints at undisclosed times and locations across Oahu.

Checkpoints may also pop up on Independence Day and Statehood Day. HPD says it’s all part of the department’s effort to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths.