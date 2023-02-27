HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said in an ongoing effort to make Oahu roads more safe, officers will be setting up impaired driver checkpoints.

HPD said these checkpoints will be held at unannounced times and locations across the island. Checkpoints will be set up from March 1 through April 30, including but not limited to St. Patrick’s Day, Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Day and the Easter holiday weekend.

HPD is reminding the public to never drink and drive. The legal drinking age is 21 and promoting intoxicating liquor to underage persons is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year imprisonment.

Impaired driver checkpoints have been conducted weekly from Sept. 2022 and will continue to be done through Sept. 2023 as part of the federal “52/12” sobriety checkpoint program, said HPD.