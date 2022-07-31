HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that three suspects entered an closed garage and took things from the inside.

Police said the incident happened between 2:00 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. on Friday, July 29 in Ewa Beach.

HPD identified the suspects as a 34-year-old female, a 21-year-old and 22-year-old male.

All three suspects were found by police at Asing Community Park and charged for the offense of burglary in the second degree.

Bail is set at $100,000 for each suspect.