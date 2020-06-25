HPD solo bike officer hospitalized after crash in Halawa area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A female Honolulu Police Department solo bike officer is in the hospital after an incident in the Halawa area on June 24.

According to HPD, the biker was cut off by another vehicle. When paramedics arrived on the scene, the woman was treated. She was then transported to a hospital in serious condition.

An investigation has been opened.

HPD’s Traffic Division announced initially announced the closure of the H-1 freeway westbound onto the H-3. It later reported that the closure is on the Moanalua extension onto the H-1 east.

Update: Closure is on the Moanalua extension onto the H1 East. — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) June 25, 2020

Click here for the live traffic map.

THE LATEST ON KHON2