HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported that Courtney Clenney was arrested without incident on Wednesday, August 10 around 9:30 a.m.

Clenney, a 26 year old social media model, was arrested without incident in Laupahoehoe.

United States Marshals Service took Clenney into custody.

According to HPD, Clenney had an arrest warrant from Miami-Dade County, Florida, for the offense of murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon.

Clenney is currently at the Hawai’i Police Department‘s East Hawai’i Detention Center in the meantime of her court appearance at the Hilo District Court.

Her court appearance is currently scheduled for Thursday, August 11.

According to HPD, she will later be extradited to Florida.