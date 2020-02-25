HPD, Sheriffs looking for Laumaka Work Furlough inmate who fled from furlough housing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and State Sheriffs are looking for Justin Rose, an inmate at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center. The 33-year-old fled the furlough housing after he was summoned just prior to 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Rose is serving time for Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle and Theft. Rose faces an escape charge when he is found. He is 5’10” and weighs 298 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair and has a tattoo across his neck with the name Candace.

Rose is a community custody inmate with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status. Anyone who see Rose is urged to call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.