HPD setting up driver checkpoints through the holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another reason to stay home this Halloween, police will be out in full force looking for drunk drivers.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is setting up impaired driver checkpoints at unannounced times and locations from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths.

HPD has been conducting weekly impairment impaired driver checkpoints since September 2020, which will continue through Sept. 2021.

Punishments for driving while intoxicated can include jail time, large fines and having your license revoked.

