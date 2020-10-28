HPD seizes 20 gambling machines in yet another game room bust

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was arrested in McCully Tuesday night after the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) found multiple gambling machines in a suspected game room.
HPD took to social media to share another game room bust which involved the seizure of twenty gambling machines. The 42-year-old man was arrested for gambling promotion, possession of gambling devices, and promoting dangerous drugs.
Cash and drugs were also seized in the raid.
Police are asking the public to report any illegal gambling activity to the Narcotics/Vice hotline at 723-3933.
