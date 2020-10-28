HPD seizes 20 gambling machines in yet another game room bust

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was arrested in McCully Tuesday night after the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) found multiple gambling machines in a suspected game room.

HPD took to social media to share another game room bust which involved the seizure of twenty gambling machines. The 42-year-old man was arrested for gambling promotion, possession of gambling devices, and promoting dangerous drugs.

Cash and drugs were also seized in the raid.

(2/2) … by the District 7 Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Narcotics/Vice Division, District 1 Crime Reduction Unit, and Specialized Services Division. To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933. #HonoluluPD #cchnl — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) October 28, 2020

Police are asking the public to report any illegal gambling activity to the Narcotics/Vice hotline at 723-3933.

