HPD seize 23 gambling machines from illegal game rooms in Kalakaua area

Honolulu police seized 23 gambling machines from two illegal game rooms and arrested two people Monday, Nov. 15. (Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police seized 23 gambling machines and cash from two illegal game rooms; two people were also arrested for allegedly “promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices.”

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the incident happened on Monday, Nov. 15, in the Kalakaua area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HPD said the two arrested included a 54-year-old man and a 57-year-old female.

Anyone with information regarding illegal gambling is urged to call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808) 723-3933.