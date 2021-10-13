HPD searching for three suspects who broke into a Matson container

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are searching for three suspects who they say broke into a Matson container, around 5 a.m., on Sept. 3.

According to HPD, the Matson container belonged to Hawaiian Island Creations. Police say a woman wearing a black hoodie, jean shorts, and pink shoes cut the lock. Meanwhile, two men went inside and took some items.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HPD said the three suspects took off in a four-door sedan — two-tone in color. If you recognized these people, call the police.