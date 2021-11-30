HPD searching for suspects, information about 2 Oahu burglaries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is looking for information about two separate burglary incidents on Oahu.

According to HPD, the burglaries happened at the HI Lyfe Vaporz shop on Farrington Highway and the AT&T store in Waipahu.

HI Lyfe Vaporz

Honolulu police are searching for an unknown male suspect who entered the HI Lyfe Vaporz shop on Farrington Highway by shattering a window at around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. The suspect took merchandise without paying and left in an unknown direction.

HPD described the suspect had black shorts, a black cap, a black mask and a black backpack. He also was wearing a green jacket.

A burglary suspect is seen in the HI Lyfe Vaporz shop on Farrington Highway on Nov. 17, 2021. (Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department)

A burglary suspect is seen near the HI Lyfe Vaporz shop on Farrington Highway on Nov. 17, 2021. (Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department)

This burglary’s I.D. number is CID 21/1885.

AT&T store

The second unknown suspect HPD is looking for is a male who forced entry into the AT&T store in Waipahu around 2:18 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

HPD described the suspect as having a medium build, weighing between 160 to 180 lbs. and being about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8. He also was wearing a dark-colored hat, dark gray long sleeve shirt, black shorts and mask, white shoes and a black backpack.

A burglary suspect is seen entering the AT&T store in Waipahu on Nov. 20, 2021 (Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department)

This burglary’s I.D. number is CID 21/1874.

Anyone with information about either of these burglaries can contact Honolulu police here.