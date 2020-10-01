HPD searching for robbery and arson suspects

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects.

Courtesy: HPD

On Tuesday, September 22, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the suspect entered the 7-Eleven store in Ewa Beach and demanded the employees to open the cash register and then started to swing the yellow crowbar that he had in possession.

If you recognize this man, call police.

Courtesy: HPD

On Wednesday, September 9, at approximately 2:32 a.m., a male was captured on video surveillance approaching the entrance of Club Melo Kapiolani Boulevard, grabbing items in his backpack, and stepping out of view. The male later emerged in view, fled, and a large flames and smoke were seen from the building.

If you recognize this man, call police.

