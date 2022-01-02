HPD searching for attempted murder suspect after a man is shot in Maili

Local News

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who allegedly fired gunshots at a vehicle with two men sitting inside.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 in Maili.

HPD reported the gunshots hit one of the men in the lower back, and the man was then taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition by a family member. The unknown suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

It is currently unknown why the suspect apparently fired the gunshots..

No arrests have been made.

