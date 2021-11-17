HPD searching for arson suspect who attempted to set church, school on fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for an arson suspect who attempted to set fire to a church and school, but only caused damage to the outside of the church on Monday, Nov. 15.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the incident happened around 2:55 a.m. at 1212 University Ave., which is the Church of the Crossroads in Honolulu.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HPD said the man who reportedly set the fire ran away in an unknown direction.

He appeared to be wearing a black t-shirt, pants and fingerless gloves, as well as slippers and a white surgical face mask. Video surveillance also showed the unknown suspect to have a fair complexion and buzzed short hair.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the suspect should contact HPD here. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories