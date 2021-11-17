HPD searching for arson suspect who attempted to set church, school on fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for an arson suspect who attempted to set fire to a church and school, but only caused damage to the outside of the church on Monday, Nov. 15.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the incident happened around 2:55 a.m. at 1212 University Ave., which is the Church of the Crossroads in Honolulu.

HPD said the man who reportedly set the fire ran away in an unknown direction.

He appeared to be wearing a black t-shirt, pants and fingerless gloves, as well as slippers and a white surgical face mask. Video surveillance also showed the unknown suspect to have a fair complexion and buzzed short hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the suspect should contact HPD here. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers here.