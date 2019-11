HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police need your help finding a suspect in an attempted murder case.

According to police, the incident happened early Monday morning at 12:30 in Aiea.

That’s when a 37-year old man was shot with a gun by an unidentified suspect during an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

If you know or saw anything, call HPD.