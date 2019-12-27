HPD searching for a suspect in a stabbing incident that happened on Farrington Hwy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and Crimestoppers are looking for a suspect in a stabbing.

It happened on Wednesday, November 27th, on Farrington Highway.

They say that around 8:30 p.m., the victim and this man exited the bus and were walking in the same direction.

That’s when the male struck the victim numerous times and stabbed him with a sharp object.

He fled on foot with the victim’s gold chain.

Police say that the suspect is 18 to 20 years old, about 6 ft. to 6 ft. 2 in., with dark hair, a thin build and tan complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.