HPD searching for 2 suspects involved in Manoa 7-Eleven parking lot robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is searching for two unknown male suspects who were involved in the robbery of a woman in the Manoa 7-Eleven parking lot on Tuesday, March 16.

Officials said, the two suspects both brandished handguns and demanded cash from the 36-year-old victim.

According to HPD, the woman was parked in the 7-Eleven parking lot around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by two men who demanded money.

The victim was struck several times, police said, and suffered minor injuries from the incident.

HPD officials said, cash was taken from her purse before both suspects fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

The incident is under investigation.