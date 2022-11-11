HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the Cambra family, this Veterans Day is difficult.

“She said he got hit and he’s not going to make it,” said Larry Cambra, the victim’s uncle. “So me and my wife left, and we immediately went there. We saw him on the bed, which is tough to see your loved one just lifeless.”

According to Honolulu police, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. a black BMW hit a moped on Kalaniana’ole Highway in Waimanalo. Police said that the driver did not stop. The family identified the victim as 36-year-old Hoku Silva who was a father of two and a former marine who served two tours in Iraq.

“You take someone’s life and you just continue off just like nothing is going on. I don’t know what kind of conscience this person has or if they even have a conscience,” Cambra said.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is seeing an increase in traffic deaths with 94 as of Oct. 26 which was the total for all of last year. This year, 26 of those accidents involved mopeds or scooters. Experts said speed and alcohol continue to be major factors in these incidents.

“Be patient and remember that you’re not the only one on the road, you’re not the only one having a bad day, you’re not the only one that’s late,” said Ret. Lt. William Hankins, a former Maui Police Department Traffic Commander and current member of the State Highway Safety Commission. “You’ll get to where you’re going, but make sure you get there safely.”

There are now harsher penalties if drugs or alcohol are proven to be factors in a deadly crash. Ret. Lt. Hankins said, those responsible could face up to 20 years in prison.

“There’s too many families that have an empty place setting at their tables because a loved one’s been killed, because someone didn’t make the right decision,” Hankins said.

HPD is still searching for the driver who they said rear-ended Silva. The victim’s family is asking anyone with information on this case to please come forward.

“Help us get justice for my nephew, it’s difficult. I had to hug my sister when she came to the realization that her son was dying. That is not a hug you want to give anybody you love,” Cambra said.

Again, anyone with information on the driver or vehicle involved in this case is asked to call Honolulu police.