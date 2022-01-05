HPD says 53-year-old in critical condition after parking brakes released, hitting parked SUV

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 53-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition after she had issues with her parking brake that resulted in a motor vehicle collision, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

The incident happened at around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, along Halekoa Drive in Honolulu. HPD reported the woman operating a Ford van was trying to leave a driveway; however, she had trouble releasing the parking brakes.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

As she was exiting the van, she managed to release the parking brakes, which caused the vehicle to move. The 53-year-old then held onto the vehicle as it hit a parked and unattended BMW SUV.

Honolulu police reported the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. While speed does not appear to be a factor in this incident, it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The investigating is ongoing, and no other injuries were reported.